WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre officials announced the upcoming road closures for the 5th Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival on Saturday, September 17.

According to officials, the following roads will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

South Main Street from Ross Street through Public Square

North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

Ross Streets from South Franklin to South Washington

South Street from South Franklin to South Washington

Northampton St. from South Franklin to South Washington

East Market St. from South Washington St. to Public Square

West Market St. from South Franklin St. to Public Square

Meters will be bagged and there will be “No Parking” notices along the planned parade route.

Below is the planned route for the parade:

Begins on South Main Street at South Street

Travels along South Main Street.

Around Public Square towards West Market Street

Ends at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets

Following the parade, the Multicultural Festival will begin on Public Square and continue until 7 p.m.