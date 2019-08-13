WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A person vandalized Planned Parenthood Keystone Monday morning.
Police need your help in identifying the suspect. Take a look at the video as police are describing the man white with red hair.
Investigators found red paint on the floor, several windows smashed by bricks and a bible verse painted on the lobby wall. The verse read, “Blessed are those who mourn.” Melissa Reed, President, and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone say 50 appointments Monday had to be rescheduled.
“Women from all over this area rely on us as they have for 85 years.”
Planned Parenthood Keystone on North Main Street plans to re-open as quickly as possible.
Planned Parenthood Vandalized in Wilkes-Bare
