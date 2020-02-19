Plane steers off runway at W-B/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) No one was hurt after a small plane steered off the runway at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca Wednesday morning.

It happened as the Piper Navajo aircraft came in for landing around 11:00am.

The plane, which seats up to six people, has been towed away. No injuries were reported.

According to the airport director, Carl Beardsley, the small airplane was on the runway, the operator thought they would have break issues and decided to put the plane in the grass to help slow it down.

The FAA will investigate.

