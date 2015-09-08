Plane fire shuts down McCarran runway

An engine on a British Airways plane at McCarran International Airport erupted in flames as the plane was preparing for take-off Tuesday afternoon.

The flames sent a black plume of smoke into the sky near the airport as passengers escaped from the plane on emergency slides.

Thirteen people were transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The fire was reported aboard flight 2276 which was preparing to take off for London around 4:15 p.m., McCarran airport officials said.

“By 4:18, the fire had been extinguished, and all 159 passengers and 13 crew had been evacuated,” said Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the plane near the section before the wings. The FAA is reporting the fire started in the left engine.

Passengers were removed from the plane and taken back to the terminal at McCarran.

“I opened up the cover of my window and just saw flames on the engine,” one passenger said.

“We just heard the captain say, ‘This is an emergency. Evacuate. Evacuate,'” another passenger said.

“It was scary, yeah,” said one passenger. “It was just shocking more than anything else.”

One runway remains out of service Tuesday evening and could cause flights delays of 30 minutes or more. Three other runways remain open.

The National Transportation Safety Board will arrive at McCarran International Airport Wednesday.

Family and friends of passengers directly impacted by the flight can call 1-800-654-3246 for more information.