PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In less than two weeks Plains Township will be ringing in the new year with their annual “Brick Drop.”

The Second Annual Brick Drop is scheduled for December 31, New Year’s Eve, beginning at 11:00 p.m. until the party stops.

The event will be held indoors this year, so party-goers can enjoy the night rain or shine.

The Brick Drop will be held at Plains Township Fire House #2 on Second Street in Plains. Visitors can enjoy the evening while counting down the brick drop into 2024.

For more information visit the Plains Township Facebook Page.