Plains Township stabbing suspect caught in Maryland

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man wanted on a felony warrant for a stabbing in Plains Township has been arrested in Harford County, Maryland.

Police allege Joshua Dwayne Vanderhoff stole a vehicle from C&D Waterproofing Corp. in Columbia County on October 6. He was stopped on October 7 by police after a stationary license plate reader identified the stolen vehicle.

Upon being stopped, police say Vanderhoff gave the name “Dwayne Charles Vanderhoff” which was matched to his identity as a known alias. His clothing also matched the surveillance footage he was identified in by police. He is currently in custody in Maryland awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

He was arrested on both the active warrant and operating a stolen vehicle among other traffic offenses.