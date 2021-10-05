Plains Township man charged with possession and cruelty to animals, after trying to fight police

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Plains Township man is in custody after he allegedly tried to fight police, leaving one officer injured.

According to a police affidavit, on Tuesday, officers responded to a home near the 100 block of North River Street for a reported domestic dispute.

Police say as they arrived at the residence a male, later identified as Juan Raymon Delgado Rosario, answered the door and erratically began yelling and questioning who called the police. There was also a female and children at the residence.

Officers say they informed Delgado Rosario they were conducting an investigation of a reported domestic dispute. In response, Delgado Rosario allegedly hurled expletives at police, saying he had to go to work, exiting out the back door, and tried to get into his vehicle.

Delgado Rosario was told he was not allowed to leave and was acting aggressively toward police. As a precaution, one officer tried to handcuff Rosario, due to his behavior. He then began swinging at officers, injuring one officer’s thumb and punching another in the chest, court papers say.

Police say Delgado Rosario was then subdued and told he would be tased if he kept up his aggressive behavior. Once handcuffed and put into the vehicle, Delgado Rosario began to spit on the inside of the windows.

Court papers read, the victim told police Delgado Rosario allegedly punched a TV and threw various items at them, striking them. Also, police were told Delgado Rosario allegedly struck the family dog with a machete, leaving a cut on its nose.

Officers say, Delgado Rosario was found to be in possession of a small jar of ‘leafy vegetable matter’ that he claimed were marijuana and rolling papers.

Delgado Rosario is being charged with simple assault, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, harassment, and cruelty to animals. He is being held at Luzerne County Jail and was denied bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr.