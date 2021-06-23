Plains Township man arrested after police say he ran his girlfriend over with car

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Plains Township man is behind bars after police say he ran his girlfriend over with his vehicle and then fled on Monday.

Police arrived to Tamarac Road for reports of a woman struck by a car. The victim told officers her boyfriend, 48-year-old Thomas Simonson, had run her over with his car.

Simonson was taken into custody at a residence on Second Street and is being held without bail. The victim was treated at a local emergency room.

