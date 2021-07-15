Plains man charged after police say he struck another man in the head with a pipe

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police have charged a man after he allegedly struck another man in the head with a pipe while engaging in a fight.

On Tuesday evening, Wilkes-Barre Township and Plains Township police say they responded to Woodspring Suites on Bear Creek Commons for a fight in the parking lot where a male was holding an “iron stick.”

Upon arrival, police say the victim was bleeding from a laceration on his head and one of his ears was split in half. The other man, identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Steltz of Plains, was sitting on the curb with a tool belt and a black metal bar next to him.

According to police, during investigation, they discovered that 43-year-old Jeffrey Steltz of Plains hit the victim in the head with a pipe.

Steltz was charged with simple and aggravated assault. There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.