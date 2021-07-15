Plains man charged after police say he struck another man in the head with a pipe

News
Posted: / Updated:

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plains Township Police have charged a man after he allegedly struck another man in the head with a pipe while engaging in a fight.

On Tuesday evening, Wilkes-Barre Township and Plains Township police say they responded to Woodspring Suites on Bear Creek Commons for a fight in the parking lot where a male was holding an “iron stick.”

Upon arrival, police say the victim was bleeding from a laceration on his head and one of his ears was split in half. The other man, identified as 43-year-old Jeffrey Steltz of Plains, was sitting on the curb with a tool belt and a black metal bar next to him.

According to police, during investigation, they discovered that 43-year-old Jeffrey Steltz of Plains hit the victim in the head with a pipe.

Steltz was charged with simple and aggravated assault. There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos