Plenty of Santa sightings this time of year, including at a popular parade in Plains Township this Saturday.

Hundreds joined him both during and after the parade.

Parade participants marched and rode along the more than one-mile parade route in front of jolly old Saint Nick himself; all in the spirit of giving back to the community during the holiday season.

“It’s all about family, so it’s all keeping the traditions alive here in plains township. Community supports us, we gotta support the community,” said Rob Sax, a Plains Lion Club member.

Paradegoers finished their travels at Saints Peter and Paul Church where the Christmas fun continued.

The parade was just the beginning of the festivities in Plains. The line was wrapped around Saint Peter’s and Paul’s Church to see Santa, and of course, the Plains lion himself.

“Hey kids make some noise for Santa Claus,” event participants yelled.

The annual parade is followed by kids meeting Santa and refreshments, more than 500 stockings stuffed with treats were given out.

The holiday cheer being spread throughout Plains is all thanks to Plains Lions Club which has been around for 75 years.

“We put the lights up, we put all the decorations through the town and that’s through the community because they support us. So we’re able to do it,” Joe Spagnuolo, another Plains Lion Club, told Eyewitness News.

The Santa parade is just one of many holiday festivities the Lions Club of Plains has planned for the season.