SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular business in the Scranton area that is known for its pizza will soon be under new management.

For those who love the food served at “Pizza By Pappas” don’t worry, the current owner is helping the new owner get ready for business.

Pizza by Pappas in the Electric City is getting new owners but nothing is going to change.

The current owners say it was important to them to find people who will carry on the tradition of good quality food. The Sheakoski brothers say after 52 years in the family business it was time to move on.

“It was time and we always wanted to bow out together at the same time, so I didn’t want to be the last family member doing it and things and we work well together. So we just wanted to do it at the same time,” said Bill Sheakoski, co-owner of Pizza By Pappas.

As the owner passes the torch, they say they know that this place couldn’t be in better hands.

“It makes us feel good that we feel somebody is carrying on our family legacy with the same traditions that we already did,” Bill added.

The soon-to-be owners will officially take over after a month of training and learning the ropes since they are keeping the menu and everything on it exactly the same.

“We thought it was important to keep their tradition. It’s been open since the 70s and right now we’re into getting to know the new customers better,” said Francesca Amato, the new co-owner of Pizza By Pappas.

This venture comes with its challenges but running a restaurant is nothing new to this couple.

“We have to learn of course but it’s easy too because we know how to run the place you know, we have a restaurant in Dickson City too,” added new co-owner, Vito Sparacio.

As for what is next for the current owners:

“More time to spend with my two children my granddaughters and just to see where life’s gonna bring me from here,” said Tom Sheakoski, co-owner of Pizza By Pappas.

“I’m gonna take a little bit of a break I think and then from there, I’ll probably look for something else. We’re both used to just working so I think it’s gonna be a little bit strange but we’ll just look for other adventures and other employment,” explained Tom Sheakoski, co-owner, Pizza By Pappas.

The new owners will officially take over by the end of October.