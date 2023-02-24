PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — M. Mayo Striping does all of the street painting in Pittston for special events within the city, but many don’t know that it all started with a spilled can of red paint.

According to Ben Gadomski, the Owner and President of Mayo Striping, he was the one who painted the first tomato on the road and it was done to help cover up an accidental spill of an entire can of red paint, right in the middle of South Main Street in Pittston.

Gadomski says it started around 2010 or 2011 when an M. Mayo Striping truck was driving down South Main Street in Pittston and a can of red paint which wasn’t properly sealed shut, spilled out of the truck and all over the middle of the road.

Photo Credit: Ben Gadomski

“I got a phone call from my guys telling me a can of red paint spilled out of the back of the truck in the middle of the road and they didn’t know what to do. So I went down there with a paint brush, used the spilled paint for the tomato, outlined it with a black box around it, got some green for the stem of the tomato and just painted it,” explained Gadomski.

The next day Gadomski recieved a call from Mayor Michael Lombardo asking him if he was the one who painted the tomato on South Main Street and when he replied yes, Mayor Lombardo asked him to come to his office in City Hall.

“When I got there, I didn’t know what to think because it could’ve been really bad for me, but Mayor Lombardo said he really like it and asked me if we could do more painting on the roads for the city,” Gadomski added.

Since then M. Mayo Striping paints the roads in Pittston multiple times during the year for Saint Patrick’s Day, the annual Paint Pittston Pink events, The Tomato Festival and they have even expanded to the West Pittston for the Cherry Blossom Festival and even Wilkes-Barre City.

“My daughter, Jenn, the company’s Vice President, has been instrumental in facilitating these relationships and coordinating with the cities, townships, and municipalities. She really is a get it done type of person,” Gadomski continued.

Gadomski tells Eyewitness News he is truly grateful that the City of Pittston and Mayor Lombardo went along with the first painting of the tomato as it has fostered a great relationship over the years, making the company fortunate enough to even give back to the community.

“Mayor Lombardo is a truly great type of guy and he’s done so much for Pittston bringing it back to life and our relationship has been so good through the years. I feel so fortunate for that because now we have such a strong company, I like to give back as well,” Godamski stated.

Godamski expressed his feelings saying the rennovation of Pittston City over the last decade is noticeable he’s grateful his company, M. Mayo Striping has been a part of that transformation and it all started with a painted tomato.