PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hundreds gathered Saturday at the Pittston Tomato Festival grounds for a new Outdoor and Arts/Crafts Festival.

The event featured live music and more than 80 vendors including a few top cycling brands for the bike-loving crowd.

This weekend bicyclists will hit the roads for the tenth “Lu Lacka Wyco Hundo” hundred-mile ride.

The events on both days aim to bring the community together and highlight the wonders of NEPA to out-of-towners.

“It brings new people to the town, I mean I never been in Pittston before, and it’s a great way to check out the new place but people might come here for the first time and check it out and come back and visit again,” said Sean Slemon from Brooklyn, New York.

“It’s bringing people out, people are here spending their money, they’re spending time, they’re seeing how great downtown is with all the artwork, they are coming here and experiencing what Pittston is,” says Patrick Engleman the founder of Lu Lacka Wyco Hundo.

Sunday’s biking event includes shorter routes spanning 40, 60, and 75 miles since the main 103-mile route has broken the most experienced cyclists.