PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Efforts are underway to revitalize the City of Pittston on Monday as officials announced a multi-million dollar development project that will bring the performing arts scene back to the city.

Mayor Michael Lombardo unveiled plans for Pittston’s latest endeavor called “Market & Main and the new American Theater.” The estimated $40-million project is set to be a mixed-use facility, including office space, apartments, and a 400-600-seat performing arts theater.

“I am extremely excited. I have to say that in my tenure as mayor in the city, this may be the most exciting project that we’ve ever done. It’s been something that we’ve thought about for a long, long time, it’s passed through a couple administrations,” said Mayor Lombardo.

The original American Theater was once the epicenter of Pittston’s cultural life. Its demolition in 1993 left a void that the city and community have longed to fill.

“We have the Kirby in wilkes-barre, and we have the Cultural Center up in Scranton, and we have nothing here. And so there’s a lack of the performing arts in the Greater Pittston region, and the city has made it a mission to pursue arts as a revitalization strategy, and this is the next step,” stated Joe Chacke, Executive Director of Redevelopment Authority.

Philadelphia-based Oombra architects have been selected to design the project. Which includes plans for a new grocery store downtown and places a strong emphasis on community engagement and revitalizing public spaces.

“We want to be able to have partnerships with Pittston Area and Wyoming Area and really any of the regional schools that would want to use this as an opportunity to do those kinda things. I think it’s great for those kids,” Mayor Lombardo added.

City officials say the project will be significantly funded by grants. They’re aiming for an early 2025 construction start date.