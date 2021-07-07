Pittston Township man facing additional child sex charges

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Pittston Township man is facing more charges after being arraigned Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting a 7th underage victim.

According to court papers, 58-year-old David Williams is accused of assaulting two more underage girls after being questioned by police back in April.

Investigators say the girl, identified as “Victim#7”, told them Williams was a friend of her mother and when she was around the age of 8 or 9 would have frequent contact with him and looked to him as a “father figure”.

She told police when she was around 11 or 12, Williams sexually assaulted her and another girl at his home in Dupont. She also told them about a separate occasion in which Williams performed a sex act on her, according to court papers.

Over the course of the interview, “Victim#7” recounted multiple assaults in multiple locations starting when she was around 8 years old and continuing until she was around 13 years old.

We first reported on David Williams back in February of this year when he was arrested by Pittston Police on similar charges involving different victims.

In this case, Williams is facing charges of aggravated and indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.