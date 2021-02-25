Pittston Township man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of juveniles

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pittston City and Township Police, the Luzerne County DA’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit served a warrant for David Williams of Pittston Township in regards to sexual abuse of children.

Williams was taken into custody Thursday and faces charges for indecent assault, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors, happening throughout a six-year period in several jurisdictions including Pittston, Dupont and Pittston Township.

According to court papers, officers received two complaints against Williams on January 22. The alleged abuse took place over years, beginning when the victims were 5 and 6-years-old and progressed until the victims were 12 and 13.

The victims were interviewed by investigators on February 19. The first victim explained she knew Williams as he was a friend of a family member.

The victim explained that the abuse began when she was young. The abuse is said to have taken place at Williams’s home and the victim’s home.

The second victim told investigators that Williams was a family friend. The victim also said she had been a student in Williams’s karate school.

According to court papers, after the victim’s family moved, Williams spent more time around the family and the victim.

The victim stated Williams gave her alcohol and marijuana, often affecting her memory of the abuse.

While executing a search of William’s electronic devices, videos of the victims engaged in sexual acts were recovered. After being taken into custody, Williams told officers he molested the victims but never had sex with them.

Caroline Foreback will have more on Williams’s arrest on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m.