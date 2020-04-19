Pittston Township distributes masks to households

Live Now
by: Julie Dunphy

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pittston Township ordered masks for their emergency services through their municipality. 

Once all were distributed and they saw there were extras, a Pittston Township Supervisor came up with the idea to distribute 2 masks to every household to comply with Governor Wolf’s new protocols. 

They have delivered to about 950 houses out of 1,400 and ordered more masks to get them to every household at the beginning of this week.

A fourth grader helped out Dave Slezak, Pittston Township Street Deptartment Supervisor, to hand-deliver masks throughout the township Friday and Saturday.

They are calling the project “Pittston Township Cares”.

