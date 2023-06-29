PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department geared up for the opening day of their 101st Annual Firemen’s Picnic.

Members from the Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department are proud to be back to their “old time” picnic.

On Thursday, the firemen’s picnic returned to Bryden Street in Pittston across from Tony Attardo Park where it was held for so many years before making the move to the northeast fair.

A parade of several first-responding units kicked off the opening night. Joining the fire department were the Pittston Township Police Department, Pittston City Police Department, the Greater Pittston Ambulance, and Hughestown Ambulance.

“Our goal was to bring back the firemen’s picnic and try and get that old-school taste back in everyone’s mouths which I think we did today,” Jordan Consagra, PTVD President told Eyewitness News.

People enjoyed rides, games, and food cooked straight by the firemen such as hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and peppers, fries, and more.

“Everything is a dollar value in a fire company between gas maintenance tools try to get the best tools we can for the organization going forward and it all takes money so to have our volunteers and others come together to create something like this is truly special,” added President Consagra.

Jordan Consagra, president of the volunteer department for over two years and Fire Chief Alan Caposucka says the backing of the community goes a long way for his team.

“We got a great, great core of people here combing everything together and doing everything together it’s a like a big family you just can’t ask for anything else here so being a volunteer in this department means everything to me,” President Consagra said.

“There a good bunch of guys we have here in Pittston Township trying to serve and protect the community at both ends if it’s a fire call they are there if its raising money they are there,” Chief Caposucka said.

The picnic will run through Sunday July 2 where live music will also be featured.