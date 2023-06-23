PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A $19 million grant was announced for Pittston’s Dale J. Kridlo Memorial and Firefighters Memorial Bridges (formally the Fort Jenkins Bridge and Water Street Bridge), by Congressman Matt Cartwright.

After being closed for safety concerns in August of 2021, the funding for this project will be going towards the design, utilities, and construction. They will also be modernizing seven nearby intersections to include ADA accommodations, updating traffic signal reflectivity, and modernizing pedestrian intersections, and turning lanes.

The bridge currently connects Pittston to West Pittston and the improvements will help traffic movement, give upgrades for bicycle riders and pedestrians, and provide more flood protection to West Pittston.

“These major bridge projects, which both include important elements to ensure safety and accessibility for all road users, will transform our community, creating efficient and safe travel corridors where they’re most needed,” says Congressman Cartwright.

The funding to replace the bridges is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.