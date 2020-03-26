Pittston prohibits certain transport services to city

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The City of Pittston is prohibiting motor coach and van passengers from being dropped off in the city. Mayor Michael Lombardo announced the regulation effective immediately. He said it is in the interest of the health and safety of residents.

The proclamation reads in part: “The drop-off of any ticketed passengers from any inter-city van, motor coach or livery from locations outside of the City of Pittston is immediately prohibited at any location within city limits.” Chartered and ride share vehicles are excluded.

Lombardo says the order will be enforced by the Pittston City Police Department.