PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News hopes you have your green ready. A St. Patrick’s Parade is getting ready to step off in Luzerne County this weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day may be a little more than two weeks away, but Irish eyes are smiling in Pittston this weekend.

The city is busy getting ready for their St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday. The parade is more than just a good time, it’s also a way to put Pittston on people’s radar.

“This event is as much about the event, as it is about marketing the city and the event, being a good kind of way to do that,” said Mayor Mike Lombardo of Pittston.

Local business owners are getting ready for the large crowds that are drawn to Pittston for the parade.

“We do a lot of preparing and just make sure we have enough stock and everything the handle everybody and the people we set up our takeout area and everything so everybody can easily come in and get something,” says James Altieri from Vince’s Pizza.

Sarah Donahue, the co-chair of the parade committee has been with the group for 10 years. She says it’s a lot of work, but they’re excited about this year’s lineup.

“We have about 92 groups for pipe and drum bands two very big balloons I like Macy’s style Macy’s thanksgiving day parade and I think it’s going to be a really wonderful day even if it drizzles a little bit in the morning, we’re not worried about that” added Donahue.

Unless the weather becomes dangerous you can expect the parade to go on.

Pittston’s 10th annual St Patrick’s Parade steps off at 11:30 A.MM for information visit their facebook page.