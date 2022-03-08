Pittston police warn residents of possible scam calls

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are warning the public of potential scam calls that might be going out to some residents in Luzerne County.

According to the Pittston City Police Department’s Facebook page, an unknown individual is calling residents and soliciting donations for the department.

This is similar to a scam that recently occurred in Wilkes-Barre Township in February.

Pittston City police say they do not call asking for donations, and all fundraising operations will be advertised on various forms of media or mailers.

Anyone who has received a call asking for donations or similar instances should contact their local police department.