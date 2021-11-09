Pittston police arrest the Grinch, sleigh filled with ‘stolen gifts’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston Police say they saw the Grinch and his K-9 companion “Max” traveling through Downtown Pittston and when officers tried to pull them over they attempted a speedy getaway.

Blue Santa was called in by Pittston for air support after they were spotted by the Donut Connection. Only after the green fellow saw the big guy, he pulled his sleigh over in Hughestown.

At first, the Grinch refused to exit his sleigh, but then he heard K-9 Fritz was on the scene and gave in. As an early Christmas gift, Pittston gave him a new pair of shiny bracelets by the police.

Photo courtesy of Pittston Police Department

Photo courtesy of Pittston Police Department

Photo courtesy of Pittston Police Department

Photo courtesy of Pittston Police Department

Photo courtesy of Pittston Police Department

Photo courtesy of Pittston Police Department

Upon further investigation, police found his sleigh to be full of stolen gifts. The gifts for all the good boys and girls of Greater Pittston will be returned just in time for Shop with a Cop on December 4.

“Shop with a Cop” will take place on December 4 with members from all of the Greater Pittston Police Departments, the Luzerne County District Attorneys Office, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Downtown Pittston Partnership.

Pittston Police want to remind Great Pittston Area residents that they are still accepting applications for families wishing to have children attend the event.

For more information or to fill out an application visit DowntownPittston.com.