PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man in an incident involving indecent assault and corruption of minors.

According to the City of Pittston Police Department, investigators arrested Alvaro Gutierrez Flores on Tuesday.

Details about the incident are limited at this time. Eyewitness News is working to learn more.

Gutierrez Flores was denied bail based on the charges filed. Police say he is currently in the United States illegally.