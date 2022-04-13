PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was honored by Governor Wolf on Wednesday as part of the 26th Annual governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.

Each year, the governor awards local government officials for excellence in public service. On behalf of the governor, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary, Neil Weaver awarded local government officials and municipalities, for their commitment to strengthen their communities and better serve local residents.

This year Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was one of the eight local government officials to receive the award for his dedication to public service and to the Pittston community.





It’s an honor to recognize all of these local officials, governments, and organizations for their achievements over the past year. More than any other level of government, local government has the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives. The projects and individuals recognized today help continue to make Pennsylvania the best place in the world to live, work and play.” DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver.

There are a total of 11 communities, two organizations, and eight people across the commonwealth who were recognized for their excellent service.