WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from West Pittston has won the National Chili Pepper Eating Competition.

This is Kris Fragale’s second year in a row winning this competition and he calls himself The Scoville Unit.

Fragale spoke to 28/22 News last year when he was preparing for the competition.

He is currently the world record holder for 7 Pot Primo Peppers, The Crunchy, The Ryback Chug, and the Killer Queen 2.0 Speed Chug.

Fragale says he has not yet met a pepper or challenge that he could not handle and his favourite hot pepper is the 7 Pot Primo.