Pittston man sentenced to prison for failing to pay taxes

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WRBE/WYOU) — A local business owner was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for failing to pay his taxes.

According to a press release, John T. Stuchkus, 59, of Pittston was sentenced to one year and 6 months in prison for failing to pay federal income and payroll taxes.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler says Stuchkus owns and operates The Chicken Coop, a restaurant in Wilkes, Barre. From 2013 through 2017, Stuchkus deducted and collected federal and other taxes from his employee’s payroll checks and failed to pay the collected taxes, required by law.

According to officials, Stuchkus also paid his employees under the table and failed to withhold federal employment and F.I.CA. taxes. Stuchkus was ordered to pay $397, 406 in restitution, representing the taxes the United States lost.