SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office sentenced a man to 5 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, between July 2019 and August 2020, Thomas J. Hart, age 50, of Pittston, used Kik Messenger to receive and distribute videos of minors engaged in sexual acts.

Hart was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on Wednesday by the District Court Judge Malachy

E. Mannion.