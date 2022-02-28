Pittston man pleads guilty after fatal crash kills five-year-old

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The defendant being charged in a fatal crash, a Pittston man, has entered a guilty plea for the incident that occurred in 2019 that took a child’s life in Lower Milford Township.

According to Lehigh County District Attorney (D.A.) Jim Martin, 45-year-old, Evan J. Griffiths, of Pittston, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of homicide by vehicle, a felony of the third degree, and seven counts of reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Officials say on June 20, 2019, PSP was called to a crash on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. An investigation concluded that Griffiths was driving a delivery box truck and failed to slow down, hitting a pickup truck causing it to flip on its side, striking two other vehicles.

According to the D.A., the driver of the car, his wife, and two of their children went to the hospital for serious injuries they sustained, but the pickup truck driver’s daughter, 5-year-old, Esther Park, died at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses told police Griffiths was driving erratically just prior to the crash.

Officials say an analysis of two cell phones belonging to Griffiths, shows he was using the phones to text, in the minutes leading up to the crash.

The plea happened before Judge Steinberg and sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20.