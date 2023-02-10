KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston man has been charged after allegedly planning to meet up with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

On January 24, police say 33-year-old James Boroznoff Jr., from Pittston, engaged in a sexual conversation with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

Kingston Police say Boroznoff Jr. knew the supposed boy was 15, but wanted to be friends until he was 16 so they can do “stuff.”

The criminal complaint states Boronznoff Jr. asked for nudes throughout their conversations and asked the supposed 15-year-old, “what if I can’t wait, I want you in bed like right now can we?”

Boroznoff Jr. is charged with one count of criminally using a communication facility, one count of communication with a minor — sexual abuse, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor.