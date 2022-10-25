PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Utility crews are working to fix a power outage at a low-income housing complex in Pittston. About 50-60 people are left without power, hot water, or heat.

According to the Pittston Housing Authority, a transformer, terminal block, and electrical wiring suffered an unexpected event where the equipment was severely and permanently damaged on Saturday at the Apollo Apartments and the cottage-style buildings behind it.

The issue was immediately identified by the maintenance department, and a contractor was contacted. As of Tuesday, the contractor has obtained all required parts and the housing authority says work should be completed today.

On Saturday the maintenance department notified all residents that the power would be out for several days due to the extensive damage and work required and suggested they contact family or friends to see if they could stay with them for a few days while repairs are made.

On Sunday the Fire Department went to the building(s) and contacted every remaining resident to see if anyone would need somewhere to go while the power was out. The housing authority says all residents declined the Fire Department assistance.

The Pittston Housing Authority says the emergency generators are operational. The generators are working and powering the elevator, with some lights, and some receptacles.

Any resident that has any issues or specific concerns that haven’t already been addressed should contact the Pittston Housing Authority office.

Meanwhile, many residents feel stuck and helpless without power for going on four days. Many are senior citizens and disabled. One woman is a diabetic without family nearby.

She tells Eyewitness News she had to buy a cooler to keep her insulin on ice. Those on fixed income are upset food they just purchased late last week has gone bad.

These residents claim there’s been poor communication and little assistance for them. They would have at least liked flashlights.

The nearby Infantino Apartments lost heat and hot water but have been restored.

