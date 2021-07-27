Pittston fire spreads after porch catches fire

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a house fire on the corner of Boyd and South Main Street in Pittston Tuesday afternoon, after neighbors say the fire began on the porch.







According to neighbors, one occupant was in the house and they got out.

The neighbors say two people have been taken to the hospital. It is unclear at this time if they lived in the house.

Eyewitness News is on scene and say the fire appears to have spread to the neighboring building. Police were able to move a parked car out of the way before catching fire.

The fire has not been contained yet.

A portion of South Main Street is closed at this time.