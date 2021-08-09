Pittston Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge closed until further notice

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A popular bridge will remain closed for the foreseeable future. The city and county took precautionary measures when they closed down the bridge. Now, both are working to get it back open.

The Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge in Pittston failed its structural integrity yearly inspections, one week ago. The bridge is closed and will remain so to all traffic in the area.

Mayor Michael Lombardo said the memorial bridge and the Fort Jenkins Bridge are both being studied for repairs or replacements by the county.

“In an investigation of the bridge, they discovered an abnormality on the Pittston side of the bridge and they are not going to take any risk,” said Mayor Lombardo. “There’s been a firm that has been hired to do some really in-depth analysis of both bridges and as this incident has come up they’ve asked them to up the time schedule.”

“It’s not a big deal, but it’s like, changing your direction. That’s the biggest problem,” said Vladimir Luzgin, Edwardsville. “The inconvenience is minimal. Motorists only have to drive a few hundred feet extra onto Fort Jenkins. Luzgin said he is worried about the historical aspect of the bridge.”

“When I was driving through, I enjoyed looking at the different types of bridges,” said Luzgin. “But when I came to the YMCA here, I realized it was closed.”

Mayor Lombardo says pedestrians should find an alternate route. However, he advises those who choose to walk across the closed bridge, to remain on the sidewalk.

“I think it’s in the best interest of everyone’s public safety if they use the sidewalk and not walk in the roadway,” stated Mayor Lombardo

Pittston and Luzerne County are working together to open the bridge as quickly as possible. At this time, Eyewitness News is told there is no timeline on when that will happen.