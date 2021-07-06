Pittston Farmers Market Opening Day

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — “This morning was a nice turnout, glad to see a lot of people come back, yearly customers, good to see everyone,” Audrey Golomb from Golomb Farm and Greenhouse.

“It’s a lot different than last year you know, a lot of restrictions last year but everything is starting to ease up quite a bit and we have to produce to sell, stuff is always ripening, so we’re here,” Logan Brace of Brace’s Orchard.

“Oh we are definitely excited, we are happy to be out and pretty much free again,” Josh Gregory a Pittston Resident.

“So this is nice to get out to the customers that way they don’t have to drive to the orchard ya know they can come out and get everything, go here, go there, get vegetables, fruit, whatever they got to get,” Brace.

“We know where our food is coming from when we come here, and we are supporting local businesses which is our goal pretty much in life,” Gregory.

“It’s different when you know where it’s coming from,” Brace.

“They know where it’s coming from and when you buy it at the store you don’t know where they’re shipped in from or whatever,” Audrey Colomb from Golomb Farm and Greenhouse.

“It’s nice when you have the steady customer, the continuous customer, where they walk in, you know their name, you know kind of everything about them and it’s nice to see everybody out and about and enjoying the Farmers Market,” Brace.