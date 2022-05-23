EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)–The City of Pittston is one of 16 communities or organizations in our region that could soon be receiving the end of tens of millions of dollars of federal funding.

The funds would come from the Community Project Funding program. Congressman Matt Cartwright submitted the projects to the House Appropriate Committee for 2023.

If approved for Pittston, $4 million would be used for a new performing arts center in the downtown business district with additional commercial and living space.

More on the Community Project Funding program on Eyewitness News Monday evening at 6 pm.