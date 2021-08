PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular festival in Luzerne County is getting ready for its big 4-day event. The Pittston Tomato Festival is back this week after a year off due to the COVID pandemic.

The event kicks off this Thursday from 5 pm-10 pm but goes through the whole weekend until Sunday.

There will be live music, a parade, a 5k run, rides, games and of course, homegrown Pittston tomatoes. Over seventy-five thousand people are expected to attend the event this weekend.