PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A place billed as a unique coffee experience is definitely in the holiday spirit.

Coffee Inclusive in Downtown Pittston held a Christmas Market Sunday.

Local vendors and artists were on hand to sell their handmade works including home decor, ornaments, artwork, and much more.

Customers say they look forward to events like this because it is a good way for local businesses and artists to get their name out there in the community.

“It’s very hard for a local artist to get their name out there especially because a lot of people don’t know where to go for places like that and to find that kind of stuff so getting everyone together in one place, I think is huge for them,” Taylor resident Matt Chabala said.

Coffee Inclusive opened this year as a non-profit coffee shop and individuals with diverse disabilities serve as coffee attendants.

You can find coffee inclusive inside the waterfront warehouse on Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston.