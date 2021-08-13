Pittston City Police make drug arrest in ‘Operation Rotten Tomato’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pittston City Police Department says an ongoing effort to rid the city of criminals ahead of several major events resulted in a North Main Street man being arrested on drug charges.

According to the City of Pittston Police Department Facebook page, Martin Williams, 36, of North Main Street, was arrested by members of the the Pittston City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force on multiple counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance. Police say on multiple occasions, undercover officers purchased illegal substances from Williams.

Search warrants were obtained for Williams’ residence and vehicle. Williams was arrested, arraigned, and taken to the Luzerne County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

Williams’ property was deemed unfit for habitation and condemned after several safety violations by the City of Pittston Code Enforcement Division as well.