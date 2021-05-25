Pittston City Police Department seeks to prevent crime one QR code at a time

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pittston City Police Department is streamlining a new way to prevent crimes from happening in our community.

On Tuesday, Chief Neil Murphy and Officer George Spotts handed out magnets with custom QR codes around the city. It’s all part of their Community Engagement Program.

The codes make it easy for residents to quickly scan and submit anonymous tips to the department.

All you have to do is point your phone or tablet’s camera towards the code on the magnet, and click the link that pops up.