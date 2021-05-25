Pittston City police are looking for a woman involved in a porch pirate incident

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pittston City Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying this alleged porch pirate.

At approximately 3:30 pm Tuesday, a package was stolen from a resident’s porch on Wood Street.

The female fled in an orange Chevrolet Uplander or Saturn Relay van toward Hill Park Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Jacobs at 570-654-2425 x.534 or by dialing 911.

