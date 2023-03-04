PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The month of March is a big deal for our area, whether your blood runs green or not.

The people of Pittston celebrated the Irish heritage of the city in the best way they know how with the 10th annual Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade.

“It’s a good time, for everybody; kids up to 90 year olds,” said Neil Webb from Moosic.

The yearly event is a tradition for many.

“I’ve been coming since it started, so however many years ago that was I just love how excited everybody gets. I think it’s really fun and it’s a nice way to see Pittston come alive,” said Alyvia Guariglia from Pittston.

“I’ve been coming since I was little and my grandma lives right here so it’s always a fun thing to go to,” added Emma Shyner from Swoyersville.

For groups like the girls’ basketball team at Wyoming Area High School, it was their first time in the parade celebrating more than the holiday.

The team is headed to the state playoffs for the first time in school history.

“Pittston City does a great job putting this together every year and it’s just a lot of fun to be together with our team. It’s good bonding and we’re all so excited to be in it and thankful that they let us in,” explained Jocelyn Williams, from the Wyoming Area High School girl’s basketball team.

Marchers and bystanders alike flooded the streets, regardless of the conditions.

Although the forecast was not ideal going into the day, no one in Pittston let the weather rain on their St. Patrick’s Parade.

“I think it’s a good time, you know, especially with the kids with the parade going on and the adults can just get out and do something. it’s the closest thing to warm we have during this season so it gives us all something to do and look forward to,” said Bryan Bilbao from Old Forge.

Some brought reinforcements.

“The tent’s definitely for the rain, normally we’re just out here having a good time, but you know, the weather but I still think there’s a pretty good crowd out here despite the rain and whatnot,” says Rich Musinski from West Pittston.

And children braced the overcast, for one thing, candy.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! The next event in honor of local Irish heritage is coming up next weekend with Scranton’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade.