Pittston Area School District to remain virtual until January

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pittston Area School Board approved a motion Tuesday to continue virtual learning until January 4, according to Superintendent Kevin Booth.

This decision stems from five positive cases among staff members within the high school, combined with the rising amounts of COVID-19 cases in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Originally the district had planned to remain virtual until the end of the first quarter, which would have been until the middle of November.

Pittston Area has not had in-person classes since March.