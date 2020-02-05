Pittston Area School District takes innovative approach to curb student vaping

YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pittston Area School District launched a pilot program in late 2019 aimed at curbing student vaping.

The district installed special detectors to track vaping in two of the four high school student lavatories.

The initiative proved so successful that vaping detectors were later installed in the two remaining student lavs at the high school.

Seen above are samples of some of the vaping devices confiscated from students including some devices seized during the new detection initiative.

Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with Pittston Area Superintendent Kevin Booth about the preventative measures the district is taking to decrease vaping on school property.

Besides detection, Pittston Area Superintendent Kevin Booth says the school emphasizes health education about the dangers of vaping.

Prevention Education Specialist Jaime Flynn with Children Service Center works with Pittston Area High School students to help curb what has become a major problem among young people nationwide.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on Eyewitness News at 6pm.