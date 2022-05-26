YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangers of distracted driving were vividly displayed on Thursday in Pittston at the high school to help teach students a very important lesson.

A mock crash at Pittston Area High School Thursday showed the dangers of distracted driving or drunk driving. It displayed what a fatal crash looks like.

The simulation was to imprint the dangers of drinking and driving, as well as texting while driving.

“I think it’s a big problem today in society and people need to be more aware of it. They just need to be more careful,” said Jack Locker, senior, Pittston area high school.

The students at Pittston Area High School learned about the laws and charges that come with drinking and driving and how their lives would be impacted, not just as underage drivers, but as adults also.