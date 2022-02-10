Pittston Area High School hosting District 9 Chorus Festival

YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 140 sophomores, juniors, and seniors from a half dozen Northeastern Pennsylvania counties are participating in the Pennsylvania Music Education Association (PMEA) District 9 Chorus Festival.

Pittston Area High School is hosting the event which began Thursday morning with rehearsals.

26 schools are represented at the festival which will conclude Friday night with a performance at Pittston Area. Admission is $6.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the rehearsal festivities on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Below you can find a preview of the District 9 Chorus Festival by listening in to their rehearsal.

