Pittston Area High School hosting District 9 Chorus Festival

YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 140 sophomores, juniors, and seniors from a half dozen Northeastern Pennsylvania counties are participating in the Pennsylvania Music Education Association (PMEA) District 9 Chorus Festival.





Pittston Area High School is hosting the event which began Thursday morning with rehearsals.

26 schools are represented at the festival which will conclude Friday night with a performance at Pittston Area. Admission is $6.

Below you can find a preview of the District 9 Chorus Festival by listening in to their rehearsal.