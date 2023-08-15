PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Firefighters Memorial Bridge, connecting Pittston and West Pittston, was built more than a century ago and was closed back in 2021.

It was closed after failing inspection, now the county is enforcing that closure to pedestrians.

No entry.

The Firefighter’s Memorial Bridge commonly known as the Water Street Bridge has been off limits to vehicles for three years, it’s still in use by the people of Pittston, but that all changes as PennDOT puts up more barriers.

“So PennDOT said it’s definitely not reopening, so now it seems like they are putting this fence up,” says Angelo Alfano the West Pittston Mayor.

However, Mayor Alfano is pleased that more security is being put in place for the bridge.

“I am glad they did it finally, I think they should’ve done it sooner but I’m not a complainer I’m glad they are doing it, it needs to be done,” added Mayor Alfano.

And soon enough PennDOT is going to close off the remaining openings for this walkway

Some residents of Pittson agree that the bridge is unsafe for pedestrians using it for the walkway.

“It just feels like it’s not safe for kids, like walking on the thing because there’s no sidewalk,” said Lorranie Sharp from Pittston.

“A lot of people go over to shop in downtown Pittson from West Pittson, they walk they don’t have public transit and it’s used all the time sadly, I recognize there’s a liability issue, that’s reasonable but at the same time, how much danger is it really?” explained Mcgrath.

When will the bridge completely open up? that question still remains.

“I think, your grandchildren may someday enjoy it,” continued Mcgrath.

As of right now, there is no timeframe on when they plan to start reconstructing the bridge so with that it is unknown when the Water Street Bridge will be fully functioning.

28/22 News does know from Mayor Alfano that they have secured 19 million dollars to fix this bridge and the Dale J Kridlo Memorial Bridge on the Susquehanna River.