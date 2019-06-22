Pittsburgh police rescue ducklings from sewer

Pittsburgh police officers made an honorable rescue last weekend and a mama duck supervised the whole thing.

A mother duck was spotted quacking for help after her ducklings found themselves trapped in a sewer on Saturday. Pittsburgh fire and police responded to assist.

An officer jumped into the sewer and gently rescued each of the 10 little ducklings under the watchful eye of Mother Duck.

Satisfied that she had all her ducks in a row, mom and her family went on their way.

