LAFLIN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A natural gas expansion project has begun to take over certain areas of NEPA, and although the ground is being torn apart and pipes are everywhere, some in our area say it’s progress.

In the last few months, people in Luzerne County have probably noticed a few changes taking place in their neighborhoods. The deep dugout holes, missing trees, and added pipes are due to a natural gas pipeline being laid into place across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

It’s impossible not to notice the landscape in parts of Luzerne County is changing.

Energy Company Williams is expanding its pipeline and that means roads, sidewalks parks are being torn apart to provide cleaner, cost-effective energy to nearly 3,000,000 homes in NEPA, New Jersey, and Maryland.

A local first responder says it’s a bit of a mess, but he’s confident the end result will be worth it.

“In recent years this is probably the biggest project that has come through pipeline-wise for us. It may be high risk but it is very high frequency for them too so they are doing it a lot so safety-wise I feel pretty confident with them,” said Michael Van Luvender, Captain of the Plains Township Fire Department.

Several residents in the Laflin area told Eyewitness News off camera they’re concerned about the pipeline being laid down so close to their homes.

Van Luvender, along with others, says they’re just hoping that after the project is complete their property and land can look like it did before.

“Obviously they are working it’s an active worksite so everything is wide open, the trees are down, the trenches are dug, there’s piles of dirt everywhere, and as long as that gets taken care of afterwords and we can kind of have the scenic view of the valley we have had before this that would be my main concern over everything,” said Captain Van Luvender.

Captain Van Luvender encourages people who are highly concerned about the project to contact their local municipalities and or attend town meetings.

Eyewitness News tried to contact Williams but so far hasn’t heard back.