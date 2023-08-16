CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday night is the first night of the Pioneer Nights in the city of Carbondale.

Pioneer Nights is a celebration of Lackawanna County’s first city Carbondale in an end-of-the-summer tradition that happens every August.

“This event is about bringing the community together in fun pioneer spirits celebrating our past and just looking to get together for a summer celebration,” said Pioneer Nights Committee Chair Brian Durkin.

This year marks the 20th annual Pioneer Nights.

“This event has expanded to some of the other interests such as the Carbondale Public Library, the Chamber of Commerce has an art gallery, a church group has a week-long scavenger hunt,” Durkin explained.

For the first two nights of pioneer nights, the Carbondale Public Library will show two different movies for free.

The festival features a wide variety of activities over the next four days and will feature a wonderful selection of food.

Cindy Donnelly, owner of Amor De Mami, hasn’t served her Puerto Rican Food at Pioneer Nights in a couple of years. However, this year she decided to make a comeback.

“And now with all the cultural diversity going on in Pioneer Nights I said I have to throw my hat back in the ring,” said Donnelly.

The festival gives the people of Carbondale the opportunity to celebrate their heritage and catch up with each other.

“Meet old people that I’ve known for years when I grew up here that recognize me and to see new people,” said Carbondale resident Lance Anderson.

For some Carbondale residents, like Larry McCloud, are excited to experience pioneer nights for the first time.

“I’m expecting good food, good music good bands, and stuff like that, and just have some good joy fun before I go to work tonight,” McCloud said.

The festival will run Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.