Pinwheels placed on the lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse for child abuse awareness

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center is holding its annual pinwheel planting.







Community members helped plant 500 pinwheels on the lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Each pinwheel represents a child who was brave enough to open up about the abuse they’ve endured.

Police cars lined River Street as officers came to help put the pinwheels in the ground.

